SC Dismisses Manish Sisodia's Curative Pleas Against Denial Of Bail In Liquor Policy Case

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Supreme Court has dismissed the curative petitions filed by AAP leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia challenging the dismissal of review pleas against the 2023 verdict of the apex court denying him bail in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam in the national capital.

“We have gone through the curative petitions and the connected documents. In our opinion, no case is made out... The curative petitions are dismissed,” the top court said in an order passed on Wednesday, a copy of which was uploaded on its official website on Thursday.

The AAP leader has been languishing in jail for a year now. The ED had arrested Sisodia on March 9, 2023 after the CBI arrested him on February 26 last year in connection with the same case.

In December last year, the top court had declined to give an oral hearing on the review petition filed by Sisodia and dismissed it in chambers by circulation.

"We have carefully perused the review petitions as also the grounds in support thereof. In our opinion, no case for review of the judgment dated 30.10.2023 is made out. The review petitions are, accordingly, dismissed," it had said.

On October 30, 2023, the top court denied bail to the senior AAP leader, who is facing corruption and money laundering charges.

In its judgement, the apex court had said that even as many questions remain unanswered, one aspect about the transfer of Rs 338 crore is tentatively established.

However, it had directed that Sisodia's trial be completed within six to eight months, adding that if the trial proceeds slowly in the next three months, he may apply for bail afresh.