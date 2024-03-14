Embarking On A Vision: ORA's Journey In Redefining Luxury Living

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) ORA transcends the conventional, going beyond mere construction to create experiences that resonate with the dreams, aspirations, and happiness of its residents.

Dreaming Big: A Community-Centric Vision

The journey of ORA begins with a belief in dreaming big, not just for itself but for every individual who becomes a part of its community. The developments are not merely structures; they are vibrant lifestyle destinations pulsating with a sense of community spirit. In these spaces, opportunities abound, and people can immerse themselves in a diverse array of enjoyable lifestyle experiences.

A Journey Through Challenges: Navigating Risks with Expertise

Embarking on a journey across the multifaceted landscapes of industry challenges and successes, the ORA team addresses the obstacles inherent in any new project. However, armed with unwavering determination and a team of skilled professionals characterised by a positive attitude and a vision for tackling challenges head-on, ORA consistently overcomes these hurdles. Through their collective efforts, ORA not only navigates through difficulties but also excels in delivering top-notch projects, showcasing their resilience and expertise.

Mohammed Sheta, CFO of ORA Developers, emphasises the risk is present everywhere in the daily operations, navigating political detailed aspects and financial exposures. His insight underscores the importance of adaptability in addressing unforeseen challenges, reflecting a strategic approach to risk management in the ever-evolving landscape of real estate development.

"Risk is a fact of life. We encounter risk every day in our normal day-to-day operations, ranging from political risk in the countries where we operate to financial risk, including exposure to inflation and foreign currencies. We have learned the technicalities of how to manage risks and hedge ourselves against them. The crucial aspect to be prepared for is adapting to new risks that may not have been anticipated."

Navigating challenges, Naguib Sawiris, CEO and chairman of ORA, underscores the hurdles faced. He says: "The challenges that we faced during the Pakistan project were with the quality of the contractors. Additionally, finding good, qualified people was not easy."

Further commenting on the same, Tarek Hamdy, Chief Executive Officer, Eigheen, Pakistan says: "Certainly, there are country challenges, such as the instability of the government and related factors like changes in leadership, including the PM and other authorities. The frequent rotation of government officials has posed significant difficulties for us. As part of ORA, we are committed to adhering to the rules, ensuring all necessary approvals, building permits, and compliance with regulations."

For Khaled Morgan, Chief Development Officer, ORA, challenge is to starting on any project. He says: "Whether it's Egypt or Pakistan or our projects in the Caribbeans, we try to do research and understand the context very well. How these people work, how these people live, what do they like? Uh, even what kind of food they eat."

A Commitment to Excellence

At the heart of ORA lies a profound commitment to happiness. ORA recognise that a home is not just a physical space but a sanctuary where dreams are nurtured, and lifetime memories are forged. The commitment to excellence and balance resonates in every detail of its projects, creating a harmonious blend of luxury and practicality that enriches the lives of our residents.

ORA is a team of architects designing experiences. The team embraces creativity and innovation, pushing the boundaries of luxury living. The projects are not just structures; they are sensorial masterpieces that create surreal yet perfect moments of lifetime achievement. It's akin to owning a piece of a complicated luxury timepiece, where every intricate detail contributes to a flawless and breathtaking experience.

Excellence, balance, and happiness are the cornerstones of ORA's DNA. The team go beyond the expected, infusing life into each development. Sustainability is not a mere buzzword for ORA; it's a commitment. It creates attractive environments worldwide, always working in harmony with local communities and respecting the planet's resources.

Leading the Way: A Name Synonymous with Excellence

ORA is a trailblazer when we talk about luxury lifestyle destinations. The world-class expertise, meticulous attention to detail, and visionary ideas set ORA apart. With each landmark project, the team redefine luxury living, making it more meaningful and purposeful for those who choose to be part of the ORA community.