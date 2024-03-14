UAE: Middle East Ceos Confidence Grows Towards A Future With AI

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A significant 61 per cent of CEOs in the Middle East are optimistic about economic growth in the next three to five years, a noticeable jump from just 13 per cent last year, according to the 2024 CEO Insights Study by Arthur D. Little.

With the world's economy showing ups and downs, 37 per cent of these leaders still see a steady future, reflecting their trust in the region's economic strength. Only a small 2 per cent expect a decline, which suggests a shared belief that the Middle East is on the rise after overcoming recent obstacles.

The commitment to integrating AI across business operations is seen as crucial to growth and echoes globally, with 54 per cent of Middle East CEOs expressing a strategic vision towards a holistic, company-wide AI deployment while 96 per cent of global CEOS have already deployed AI in some form. While regionally 31 per cent confirm the implementation of AI strategies across several departments, an ambitious 13 per cent have already realized a compelling, enterprise-wide AI strategy.

Importantly, CEOs understand that to get the best from AI, they need to focus on their people. Fifty-nine per cent say they have either a strong or very strong need to reskill their workforces to meet changing requirements, up from 13 per cent in 2023. This trend is particularly pressing in sectors such as manufacturing, with a 63 per cent increase in the need to reskill, and financial services.

“In the current times of business and geopolitical shifts, it is inspiring to witness the optimism among the Middle East's CEOs for what lies ahead. These leaders are confident that with resilient business models, strategic clarity, the embrace of AI, and a focus on upskilling their teams, their companies and markets are poised for enduring growth and will actively contribute to the region's prosperous future. AI is more than a buzzword in the Middle East; it's a strategic imperative that's receiving boardroom attention. Our CEOs are not just adopting AI but are strategically deploying it to unlock a new frontier of possibilities,” said Thomas Kuruvilla, Managing Partner at Arthur D. Little Middle East.