Swiss Jeweller Opens New Store At Dubai Mall

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Rooted in Geneve, where three generations converge, Maison Sartoro, a global jewellery brand, has inaugurated its new store at the Dubai Mall.

Governed by ethical principles and cohesion, from stone selection to craftsmanship, trust is intricately woven into every facet of Sartoro's operation. The commitment to transparency in artistry, a hallmark of trustworthiness, ensures that each creation reflects the brand's enduring dedication to excellence.

Arto Artinian, CEO of Sartoro comments:“Choosing Dubai for Sartoro was a deliberate decision rooted in our vision of creating distinctive and welcoming spaces across the Middle East and the world. Dubai, known for its global appeal and luxury, aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing an inviting atmosphere. The city's cosmopolitan spirit resonates with Sartoro's celebration of individuality and uniqueness. Inspired by the welcoming spirit of our family home, we are building genuine connection, as precious as our creations.”

Saro Artinian – Creative Director Sartoro says:“Sartoro's distinction goes beyond the tangible to emotional benefits. Our promise, 'Unleash Your Radiance,' isn't just a tagline-it's a commitment to ignite desire and empower individuals to express their uniqueness, exude magnetic femininity, and revel in joy, sensuality, and exceptional radiance. The lasting shine of Sartoro diamonds is no secret but rather the result of over 30 years of dedicated practice and experience. We take pride in our unique technique, carefully crafted over the years, ensuring that each creation reflects the enduring brilliance that defines Sartoro's commitment to excellence in the world of Fine and High Jewelry.”

With a legacy rooted in artistic innovation and a commitment to perfection, Maison Sartoro has curated collections of fine and high jewellery. Each creation is a testament to the Maison's commitment to excellence, spanning thematic, iconic, and exceptional high jewellery lines.

The Maison's latest thematic line, the Swiss Collection, draws inspiration from the Maison's home base, Switzerland. Each creation within this collection reflects the diverse facets, scenes, landscapes, and elements of the country, capturing the essence of its rich and varied tapestry. These creations come to life through six different sets: Crystalline, Reflexion, Eclat, Gala, Mystere, and Voyage.

While the Maison's Fine Jewelry collections offers an array of bracelets, bangles, rings, pendants, chokers, earrings and necklaces, each creation is a testament to the brand's firm pursuit of excellence, set with an exquisite selection of diamonds, gemstones, and precious metals. Iconic collections available in Dubai include Happy, Dualité, Ondes, and Alba.

The Happy Collection is a testament to the radiance of life's most meaningful moments. Each creation within this exquisite collection sparkles with delight, boasting diamonds in a trio of cuts – emerald, pear, and round brilliant thus making an expressive, spirited, and irresistible statement.

Dualité is a harmonious fusion of opposing forces that irresistibly draw each other together. In a world where like-mindedness often finds its match, the Dualité collection dares to celebrate the beauty of differences. Just as magnets are drawn to their opposite poles, these exquisite designs symbolize the profound attraction between contradictory elements. The age-old adage that 'opposites attract' comes to life in the intricate designs, reflecting the compelling paradoxes that exist in our lives.

Ondes draws inspiration from the vital forces that drive our existence, seamlessly infusing supple curves with vibrant energy. In a sinuous repetition, lines of precious stones ripple with brilliance, capturing the essence of perpetual movement and fluidity. Each creation within this collection is meticulously crafted, featuring natural diamonds or colored gems, resulting in a contemporary, eye-catching appeal that resonates with modern sensibilities.

Like the first rays of the rising sun, The Alba Collection is a testament to the beauty found in fresh starts. Charged with optimism, each creation within the collection exudes a tender halo of natural diamonds that radiate outwards, capturing the essence of hope and renewal. Intricately set and exquisitely crafted, the collection combines marquise-cut, oval-cut, and round brilliant diamonds in organic variations designed to dazzle the eye and evoke the spirit of a new day.