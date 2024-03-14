Totalenergies Celebrates International Women's Day

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: TotalEnergies Qatar has successfully held a celebratory event for International Women's Day 2024, underscoring its commitment to inclusion and gender diversity in the workplace. 80 attendees from TotalEnergies were joined by speakers and guests from partner organizations including QatarEnergy, QatarEnergy LNG, and North Oil Company, during the event themed #InspireInclusion, which emphasised the progress in empowering women and the journey ahead for achieving full inclusivity.

Yousef Al Jaber, Vice President Innovation and Change Management at TotalEnergies EP Qatar and a sponsor of TWICE Qatar (TotalEnergies Women's Initiative for Communication and Exchange) delivered the opening speech saying:“I am proud to celebrate the remarkable women in our lives and workplaces. It's through our collective efforts and commitment that we can nurture a culture where diversity and inclusion, regardless of gender, is a fabric of the local community and Company ethos, and where everyone can thrive.”

The event featured engaging workshops aimed at fostering creativity and teamwork. Life and Executive Coach Asmaa Al Kuwari led a thought-provoking session on empowering feminine confidence in the workplace, including a brainstorm on the essence of confidence. Another highlight was the interactive 'Art Gallery' team exercise and 'Marshmallow Challenge', tasking teams to construct the tallest structure using limited resources, as a fun and innovative exercise in collaboration and problem-solving.

Guest speaker Maryam Al Kaabi, Chief Administration and Personnel Officer (CAPO) at North Oil Company, delivered an impactful speech on navigating career progression in male-dominated fields. She emphasized,“It is vital to continually develop ourselves to thrive in dynamic sectors like ours. Encouraging inclusive policies, professional networks, and competency building are key steps towards fostering equality and advancing women's careers.”

The event concluded with a message from Amal Zermouni, member of the TWICE Qatar Association, who invited everyone to join the journey toward gender diversity, echoing the aspiration for a future where every day celebrates women's achievements.

Organised by the TWICE Qatar as part of the TotalEnergies Qatar TAMKEEN initiative for human development, the event underscored TotalEnergies' dedication to supporting gender diversity in alignment with Qatar National Vision 2030, as well as the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.