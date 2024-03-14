Exciting QRC Events Continue As Qatar Drag Racing Championship Returns

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Racing Club's (QRC) competitions are set to continue in Ramadan as the Qatar Drag Racing Championship returns after a three-month break today.

The competitors will vie for top honours in the third round of the championship, sponsored by QRC Chairman H E Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Thani.

According to a revised schedule due to Ramadan, the qualifying trials will be limited to two sessions today, with elimination races set to take place tomorrow. The club opened the drag strip for participants last evening at 8:30pm as they tested their vehicles ahead of action.

After the registration and technical inspection for participating cars and bikes at 7:30pm, the first qualifying session for all categories will start at 8:30pm followed by the second session at 10:00pm. The direct elimination stage for all categories tomorrow will start at 8:00pm.

Meanwhile, the third Roll Race of this season will be held on Saturday.

The event was added on the directives of QRC Director Sheikh Jabor bin Khalid Al Thani after racers in bike and cars category showed keen interest in the contest. The QRC will open its doors to fans of Roll Racing in a competitive Ramadan evening, marking the third event of this season for this type of race. According to the schedule, registration will start at 7:30pm, with the track opening at 8:30pm.