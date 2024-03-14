Al Shamal SC Club Founders' Ramadan Championship Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha, Qatar: The Al Shamal SC Club Founders' Ramadan football tournament gets underway at Al Shamal Stadium today with six games scheduled on the opening day.
In Group A, Marine Academy will meet Al Saiqa while Ain Muhammad will take on Black Star before a match between Al Waab and Suqur Al Shamal.
Group B will see Zulal squaring off with Al Jasra Academy before Al Shaqab face Al Adaam. Gaza and Ain Sinan will lock horns in today's other match in the group.
The Youth Committee of Al Shamal Sports Club is organising the tournament to honour late club legend Ali Khaled Al Kubaisi. The organising committee of the tournament has allocated QR30,000 for the winners while runners-up will receive a sum of QR 20,000. Team finishing third will get a prize of QR10,000.
The competition will conclude on 21st of Ramadan.
