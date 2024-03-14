Katara Ramadan Chess Open From Today

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 2024 edition of Katara International Ramadan Open Classic Chess Championship will get underway from Thursday and continue till March 23rd at Building 15 of Katara Cultural Village.

Organized by the Qatar Chess Association the QR25,000 tournament has a participation of 86 male and female players representing 16 countries.

On the first day, the opening rounds will be held in classic chess of nine rounds according to the Swiss system,“60 minutes + 30 additional seconds for each move.”

The tournament will also witness the participation of a number of Qatari national team players in all age groups, including Irfan Mohammed, Aisha Al Khulaifi, Khaled Al Jamaat, Ghada Al Khulaifi, Saif Ahmed, Fahd Al Mansouri, Turki Al Kuwari, Hamad Al Kuwari, Khaled Al Khulaifi, Rawda Al Qasabi, Fatima Al Hammadi, Asma Al Hammadi, Ali Al Nuaimi, Amer Al Hammadi, and Layan Al Qasabi, Abdul Aziz Al Mahasneh, and Muhammad Al Subaie.

Hamad Al Tamimi, Executive Director of the Qatar Chess Association, confirmed that the tournament has become one of the most prominent tournaments on the federation's annual agenda and in the new edition has a large participation of national team players and players ranked on the FIDE list.

Al Tamimi in a statement said that the organizing committee of the tournament has completed all arrangements for the start of the competitions, stressing the role of the tournament in the participating players obtaining great experience in light of the large number of ranked players.

He also praised the efforts of Cultural Village“Katara” in maintaining the continuity by organizing this tournament and that the federation is keen on this type of partnership with“Katara” and seeks to dedicate these tournaments and place them on an annual agenda to contribute to refining the skills of national team players.