Trend Change At Hand

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) S&P 500 overpowered the tech weakness for most of the session, and the worries over 30y Treasury auction were overcome as is often the case , dividing the session into two distinct parts. The drop towards the power hour was purely technical, and the current difficult environment though still provided a positive close to the move this morning in our intraday terms while conditions are shaping up for a corrective move to the 2024 advance to start (rising intraday volatility and USD attempting to put in bottom, are but two clues if I don't highlight too much the crypto developments).

PPI today is to come on the hotter side, and retail sales aren't to be soft landing supportive either, which means a repeat of CPI trading is at hand - maybe this time with fewer false breakdowns.

As always, more live commentary is coming on Telegram and Twitter.

Keep enjoying the lively Twitter feed via keeping my tab open at all times (notifications on aren't enough) - combine with subscribing to my Youtube channel , and of course Telegram that always delivers my extra calls (head off to Twitter to talk to me there), but getting the key daily analytics right into your mailbox is the bedrock.

So, make sure you're signed up for the free newsletter and make use of both Twitter and Telegram - benefit and find out why I'm the most blocked market analyst and trader on Twitter .

Tired of seeing those red boxes instead of way more valuable information? Try the premium services based on what and how you trade.

S&P 500 and Nasdaq

5,207 Jun contract support is the "point of control" for today, and I'm not looking for stark return of tech names outperformance, which would be leaning bearish as there is only so much cyclicals and real asset plays can accomplish in keeping S&P 500 as up as they did yesterday (chart courtesy of ). Such 5,255 values are a virtual certainty - one heck of a resistance.

Thank you for having read today's free analysis, which is a small part of my site's daily premium Monica's Trading Signals covering all the markets you're used to (stocks, bonds, gold, silver, miners, oil, copper, cryptos), and of the daily premium Monica's Stock Signals presenting stocks and bonds only. Both publications feature real-time trade calls and intraday updates.

While at my site, you can subscribe to the free Monica's Insider Club for instant publishing notifications and other content useful for making your own trade moves.

Turn notifications on, and have my Twitter profile (tweets only) opened in a fresh tab so as not to miss a thing - such as extra intraday opportunities. Thanks for all your support that makes this great ride possible!

Thank you,

Monica Kingsley

Stock Trading Signals

Gold Trading Signals

Oil Trading Signals

Copper Trading Signals

Bitcoin Trading Signals



...

All essays, research and information represent analyses and opinions of Monica Kingsley that are based on available and latest data. Despite careful research and best efforts, it may prove wrong and be subject to change with or without notice. Monica Kingsley does not guarantee the accuracy or thoroughness of the data or information reported. Her content serves educational purposes and should not be relied upon as advice or construed as providing recommendations of any kind. Futures, stocks and options are financial instruments not suitable for every investor. Please be advised that you invest at your own risk. Monica Kingsley is not a Registered Securities Advisor. By reading her writings, you agree that she will not be held responsible or liable for any decisions you make. Investing, trading and speculating in financial markets may involve high risk of loss. Monica Kingsley may have a short or long position in any securities, including those mentioned in her writings, and may make additional purchases and/or sales of those securities without notice.