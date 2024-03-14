Battery Storage To Become A Critical Smart Energy Enabler In The Commercial And Industrial Segment, Reaching An Aggregated Capacity Of 124 Gwh By 2030

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) are fast becoming essential components of overall smart energy approaches, not only inside public grids and at consumers' premises, but they are now also adopted by Commercial and Industrial (C&I) enterprises as key building blocks of their smart energy strategies. According to a new report from global technology intelligence firm ABI Research, the worldwide aggregated battery storage capacity in the C&I segment will reach 124 GWh by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 31,6%.

"Battery storage offers a wide range of benefits, ranging from buffering unpredictable renewable energy generation and addressing volatile pricing to higher levels of energy availability, quality, resilience, independence, and flexibility. Additionally, C&I BESS systems are instrumental in meeting sustainability and decarbonization targets and play a critical role in stabilizing public grids," explains Dominique Bonte, VP of End Markets and Verticals at ABI Research.

To derive maximum operational and financial benefits from battery storage, enterprises are advised to:



Integrate BESS technology into the wider smart energy and buildings solutions, including EMS (Energy Management Systems), public and micro-grids, EV charging and V2G, energy purchasing strategies, and cooling, security, and safety solutions.

Implement innovative technologies such as AI, IoT, and digital passports to optimize battery lifecycle management in terms of performance maximization, lifetime extension and second life, preventive maintenance, and recycling. Choose suppliers that can guarantee battery lifetime support and customized technology upgrades.

The BESS market is currently dominated by Chinese suppliers such as BYD , Tecloman , CATL , Cubenergy , and LiFe-Younger , which largely control the sourcing of battery materials, minerals, and components. A more level international playing field is expected to develop in the future.

The industrial segment currently represents more than 60% of all BESS C&I capacity, with mining operations and hyper-scaler data centers as the main early adopters and leading innovators.

These findings are from ABI Research's Battery Energy Storage Systems for Enterprises and Industries: Renewables Buffering, Pricing Volatility Mitigation, and Power Resilience application analysis report. This report is part of the company's Smart Energy for Enterprises and Industries research service, which includes research, data, and ABI Insights. Based on extensive primary interviews, Application Analysis reports present an in-depth analysis of key market trends and factors for a specific technology.

