Massive Cell Outages Trigger Unprecedented 726% Surge In Fortnite Viewership On Twitch

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Analysis of Twitch viewer data reveals that the weekly Fortnite viewer ratio (average viewers per channel) increased by more than 726%, from 3.74 to 30.90 on February 22nd when many US networks (including AT&T, Verizon and T-Mobile) went down.

A new finding by GamingGadgets reveals that the Twitch viewer ratio for Fortnite skyrocketed to more than seven times the average volume in a couple of hours.

Lowest viewer ratio 3.74 (Saturday 17th 14:00). Peak viewer ratio 30.90 (Thursday 22nd 10:00). (UK Time)

Commenting on the findings, Nico Arnold from GamingGadgets said:

"In the face of network outages, digital resilience shines as the Twitch viewer ratio for Fortnite surged by 726%, transforming a moment of disconnection into a record-breaking virtual assembly. This underscores the dynamic adaptability of online communities, turning challenges into opportunities for engagement."

Source:

SullyGnome -