Crypto Stock News Bite - Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD) Crypto Trading Volumes Were $6.5 Billion-Up 10%

(MENAFN- Investor Ideas) Investorideas ( ) Bitcoin/Crypto Stock News Bites - Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOOD ) reported selected monthly operating data for February 2024:

The stock is trading up this morning, trading at $18.45, up $1.29 or 7.52%. The stock had a morning high of $19.22.

Funded Customers at the end of February were 23.6 million, up approximately 130 thousand from January 2024.

Assets Under Custody (AUC) at the end of February were $118.7 billion, up 16% from January 2024. Net Deposits were $3.6 billion in February, translating to a 42% annualized growth rate relative to January 2024 AUC. Over the last twelve months, Net Deposits were $21.6 billion, translating to an annual growth rate of 29% relative to February 2023 AUC.

Trading Volumes in February were higher across all asset classes relative to January 2024. Equity Notional Trading Volumes were $80.9 billion (up 36%). Options Contracts Traded were 119.1 million (up 12%). Crypto Notional Trading Volumes were $6.5 billion (up 10%).

Margin Balances at the end of February were $3.8 billion, up 6% from the end of January 2024.

Total Cash Sweep Balances at the end of February were $18.1 billion, up $1.3 billion or 8% from the end of January 2024.

Total Securities Lending Revenue in February was $13 million, up 8% from January 2024.

