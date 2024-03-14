Mubaidin: Jordan Experiences Many Crises, Comes Out Stronger Due To Its Wise Leadership

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 14 (Petra)-- Minister of Government Communications and government spokesperson Muhannad Mubaidin said that over the past 25 years, Jordan has had numerous crises, but it has always come out stronger as a result of the consciousness of its people and the ability and wisdom of its Hashemite leadership.Mubaidin made his remarks, on Thursday, as he attended a scientific symposium "Jordanians in the Time of the Jubilee, History and Language," which was organized by the University of Jordan's Faculty of Arts Dr. Omar Al-Fajjawi, a professor of pre-Islamic literature.The symposium was held in honor of the silver jubilee of His Majesty King Abdullah II's ascension to the throne.In the presence of several faculty members and Dr. Zaid Al-Nawaisa, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Government Communications, during the symposium organized by the university's president, Dr. Nazir Obaidat, Mubaidin noted that "Jordan has gone through regional and global challenges since His Majesty the King assumed his constitutional powers in 1999, beginning with the events of September 11." The year 2001 had a significant impact on the world economy due to the rise of extremism, which the Kingdom was exposed to in part as a result of the Amman bombings in 2005, the occupation of Iraq in 2003, the global financial crisis in 2008, and its aftereffects that impacted the economies of all countries. Considering the "Arab Spring."Regarding the first Arab issue, the Palestinian issue, he emphasized Jordan's ability to adapt and create its own model of prosperity and resilience while staying true to Jordanian constants. He also emphasized the just and strategic peace option that is based on the two-state solution and the establishment of the Palestinian state based on June 4, 1967 lines, with East Jerusalem as its capital.Mubaidin, speaking of the economic indicators during the silver jubilee of His Majesty the King, said that in 2008, the growth rate had reached 5.5 percent. However, Jordan was confronted with regional challenges, including the global financial crisis, the gas outage in Egypt, and the closure of the borders with Iraq, all of which had an impact on the economy and the growth rate decline.He announced the doubling of foreign direct investment for companies to 647 million dinars, the increase in remittances from Jordanians, and record numbers for the Central Bank of Jordan's reserves. He also confirmed that Jordan's long-term sovereign credit rating would remain at "B+/B" with a stable outlook for the current year. Due to the efforts of several citizens in both Arab and international nations, since 1999.Mubaidin said that in the health sector, there were 671 health centers as of 2023; additionally, the number of comprehensive health centers rose from 46 to 126 centers in 1999; the number of hospitals also increased, from 23 to 31 in 1999, as did the number of beds in hospitals. 5884 beds in 2023 compared to 3222 beds in 1999.