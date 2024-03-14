UK Envoy Lauds Jordan's 'Extraordinary' Work To Support Gaza People

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.14 (Petra) -British Ambassador to Amman, Philip Hall, thanked Jordan for assisting with delivery of 150 tonnes of UK aid to Gaza through Jordan.In press remarks Thursday, he noted 150 tonnes of UK aid entered Gaza this week, including tents, bedding and hygiene supplies, adding that a UK field hospital will also arrive this week to provide life-saving medical care.British Foreign Secretary also announces further £10 million in aid funding, bringing UK support to more than £100 million this financial year, he noted.Hall said 150 tonnes of UK aid, facilitated by Jordan, have entered Gaza where the United Nations [UNICEF] will distribute them to those in need. This aid includes more than 13,000 blankets and 840 family-sized tents.Additionally, he announced a full field hospital, provided by UK Aid funding to the UK-Med humanitarian medical NGO, is due to arrive in Gaza this week.The facility, he said, can be adapted according to needs on the ground and normally includes a pharmacy, triage area, major injuries and resuscitation unit, and maternity care tent and can be used to treat more than 100 patients a day.Alongside the latest deliveries of aid, UK Foreign Secretary The Rt Hon Lord Cameron has announced a further £10 million in aid funding for the Occupied Palestinian Territories (OPTs), bringing the total spend to over £100 million this financial year, he announced.This funding, he noted, will support UN agencies on the ground to deliver lifesaving aid and will also provide core relief items, such as tents, for the most vulnerable.The envoy also said UK is grateful to the Jordanian Armed Forces, the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation and officials at the King Hussein Bridge border terminal for facilitating delivery of this much-needed humanitarian assistance to Gaza."Jordan is doing extraordinary work to support the people of Gaza through its direct assistance, and through its support to the UN and donors trying to get aid to Gaza," he pointed out.