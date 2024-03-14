PM Voices Pride In Gov't Achievements

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.14 (Petra) - Prime Minister Dr. Bisher Khasawneh affirmed pride in the government's accomplishments and its objective policy to deal with all the difficult issues, files and challenges it has faced and its capability to avoid their negative effects and repercussions on Jordan and the citizen.In an interview with the "Friendly Fire" Show, which was broadcast Wednesday evening on Amman TV, moderated by Dr. Hani Al-Badri, the FM said the gov't is continuing to "spread positivity," adding that it has "realistic" goals to achieve within the comprehensive modernization project led by His Majesty King Abdullah II and supported by His Highness Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II.The PM said Jordan's economic performance over the past two years was proceeding according to plan before the last quarter of 2023.Jordan succeeded by using "prudent and non-populist" policies to distance its economy from the negative effects and repercussions that affected multiple countries in the region and the world, he said.Additionally, the premier confirmed that the government completed the executive programs for the modernization paths to move forward with "confidence and stability" in the comprehensive modernization program led by His Majesty on the political, economic and administrative paths.Khasawneh said: "We were able to provide 89,000 job opportunities in 2022, as well as 46,000 jobs during the first half of 2023, compared to an average of 50,000 jobs annually created during the period between 2010 and 2020, the maximum of which was 68,000 jobs."The Prime Minister affirmed that Jordan's unemployment rates decreased by 2.7% during the year 2023, reaching 21.4%, compared to 24.1% during the year 2021 and 22.8% during the year 2022.The PM reiterated the government's commitment to "true" partnership with the private sector and empowering it within a legislative, "stimulating and encouraging" environment.The government, he said, restructured the electricity tariff, which saved JD50 million, most of which was directed to support the industrial sector's competitiveness.