FM Warns Of Worsening Humanitarian Catastrophe In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Mar.14 (Petra) - Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Ayman Safadi, on Thursday warned of the worsening humanitarian catastrophe facing Gaza Strip by Israel's raging aggression and its refusal to provide sufficient humanitarian aid to more than 2.3 million Palestinians facing famine in the strip.During two separate meetings the FM held with the Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), Philippe Lazzarini, and UN Senior Humanitarian and Reconstruction Coordinator for Gaza, Sigrid Kaag, Safadi said Israel's prevention of the entry of medicine and food into Gaza is a war crime, adding that international community's response to it remains weak.Safadi said Israel is using food and medicine as a weapon against the Palestinians in a flagrant violation of international law and international humanitarian law.Additionally, the FM added that this situation comes with unacceptable international silence that undermines credibility of international law.Jordan, he affirmed, will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Gaza through all possible means, including airdrops as an exceptional means in facing inhumane conditions imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities.Safadi and the two UN officials agreed that there is no alternative to open all land crossing points to deliver aid as a way to meet needs of an entire society destroyed by Israel, and that all other means of introducing aid are insufficient, according to a Foreign Ministry statement.