Scattered Rain Expected Tonight, March 14

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6 am on Friday will be hazy to misty and partly cloudy with chance of scattered rain at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.
Offshore, it will be hazy and scattered clouds to partly cloudy with chance of scattered rain at times, the report added.
Wind inshore will be northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of up to 3 knot.
Offshore, it will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 3 to 13 knot.
Visibility will be 4 to 9 kilometers.
Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.
