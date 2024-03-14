Kinaxis Welcomes Solution Extension Partner Climatiq

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- Kinaxis ® (TSX:KXS), the leading provider of supply chain management solutions, welcomes Solution Extension (SolEx) partner Climatiq , a provider of carbon intelligence solutions, to the Kinaxis partner ecosystem. As part of the integration, Kinaxis customers get access to accurate carbon insights for upstream and downstream logistics and can analyze the carbon footprint of any component or material tracked with Kinaxis.

“Cost and revenue are key enterprise KPIs, and CO2 is now emerging as the third KPI,” said Hessam Lavi, chief executive officer at Climatiq. “Over 90% of business emissions are attributed to their supply chain, the so-called scope 3, which is the hardest to estimate. To drive effective decarbonization, carbon insights must be embedded into core supply chain operations and decisions. We are excited to partner with Kinaxis to provide actionable emission insights to their software, enabling their customers to measure and address scope 3 emissions throughout their value chains.”

Kinaxis recently announced its Sustainable Supply Chain solution which seamlessly blends timely and accurate emissions data into supply chain planning. With Climatiq, Kinaxis sustainability capabilities extend into freight transport, shipment flows, and logistical energy consumption – further helping global supply chains reduce their impact on the planet.

“Supply chains operate at the expense of the planet, which is exactly why Kinaxis invests so much into making them more sustainable,” said Conrad Mandala, senior vice president, global partner organization at Kinaxis “We are excited to welcome Climatiq to our partner ecosystem and thrilled to be continuing to provide our customers with the technology to help them reduce their impact.”

The Kinaxis PartnerLink program – which includes System Integrators, Cloud partners, SolEx partners, and Value Added Resellers – is a robust ecosystem of organizations who share a belief in the power of end-to-end supply chain orchestration as a means to accelerate strategic transformation and optimize global supply chains.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis is a global leader in modern supply chain management. We serve supply chains and the people who manage them in service of humanity. Our software is trusted by renowned global brands to provide the agility and predictability needed to navigate today's volatility and disruption. We combine our patented concurrency technique with a human-centered approach to AI to empower businesses of all sizes to orchestrate their end-to-end supply chain network, from multi-year strategic planning through down-to-the-second execution and last-mile delivery. For more news and information, please visit kinaxis or follow us on LinkedIn .

About Climatiq

Climatiq is the leading carbon intelligence solution used by over 10,000 teams worldwide. Our products include an AI-powered carbon calculation engine and the largest dataset of verified emission factors. We partner with leading enterprise software providers in areas such as Supply Chain Management, ERP, and ESG. By embedding accurate carbon footprint insights into their platforms, we empower our partners to provide carbon monitoring capabilities, drive decarbonization efforts, and support their clients in reaching their net-zero goals. Our methodology and datasets are overseen by a Scientific Advisory Board (SAB), consisting of world-renowned scientists. To learn more, please visit climatiq and keep up with the latest news on Linkedin .

