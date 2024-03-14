UNRWA Staff Killed As Israeli Forces Strike Gaza Aid Center

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) AMMAN / PNN /



A tragic incident unfolded in the Gaza Strip today as Israeli Forces targeted a vital UNRWA food distribution center in the eastern part of Rafah, resulting in the death of at least one UNRWA staff member and leaving 22 others injured.

UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini condemned the attack, highlighting the critical role of such facilities amid the dire humanitarian situation in Gaza. "Today's assault on one of the few remaining UNRWA distribution centers in the Gaza Strip occurs at a time when food supplies are dwindling, hunger is rampant, and famine looms in certain areas," stated Lazzarini.

Amidst escalating hostilities, UNRWA has faced an unprecedented wave of attacks on its personnel and infrastructure since the onset of the conflict five months ago. The toll includes the deaths of at least 165 UNRWA team members, numerous damaged or destroyed facilities, and tragic incidents where civilians seeking refuge under the UN flag have been killed.

Lazzarini emphasized the urgent need for accountability and independent investigations into these violations of international humanitarian law, reaffirming the imperative to safeguard the United Nations and its missions.

Background Information:

UNRWA (United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East) was established by the UN General Assembly in 1949 to provide humanitarian aid and support to registered Palestine refugees across its operational areas in the West Bank, Gaza Strip, Jordan, Lebanon, and Syria.

Decades after its founding, UNRWA continues to serve tens of thousands of Palestinian refugees displaced since the 1948 conflict, offering crucial assistance in education, healthcare, relief, social services, and emergency aid.

The agency relies heavily on voluntary contributions to sustain its operations, aiming to empower Palestine refugees and mitigate the enduring impacts of displacement and conflict in the region.