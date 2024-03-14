Death Toll Soars: Gaza Records 31,341 Martyrs, Majority Children And Women

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) GAZA /PNN /

At least six Palestinians were killed, and dozens injured late on Tuesday evening by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza City, according to local sources and witnesses.

The sources reported that the occupation forces opened gunfire on a crowd of people gathered at the Kuwait roundabout south of Gaza City, waiting for the arrival of relief aid. This led to the murder of six Palestinians and the injury of at least 83 others, who were then transported to the Al-Shifa Medical Complex in the city.

Simultaneously, at least one Palestinian was killed, and several others injured in an Israeli airstrike targeting a house in the Jabalia refugee camp, north of the Gaza Strip.

In Rafah, in the south of the enclave, two Palestinians were killed and several injured in an Israeli drone attack on a civilian vehicle in the village of Khirbat Al-Adas.

Medical sources announced on Thursday that the death toll in the Gaza Strip has risen to 31,341, the majority of whom are children and women, since the start of the Israeli occupation's aggression last October 7th.

The same sources added that the number of injuries has risen to 73,134 since the beginning of the aggression. Meanwhile, thousands of victims remain under the rubble and on the roads, as the occupation prevents ambulance and civil defense crews from reaching them.

It was noted that the occupation forces committed 7 massacres against families in the Strip, resulting in the martyrdom of 69 civilians and the injury of 110 others in the past 24 hours.