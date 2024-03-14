EQS-News: INDUS Holding AG / Key word(s): Investment

AI specialist strengthens INDUS portfolio

14.03.2024 / 10:09 CET/CEST

Technology company Gestalt Robotics expands Engineering segment Investment in the future field of AI-based industrial automation Bergisch Gladbach, 14 March 2024 – SDAX-listed investment company INDUS Holding AG has acquired Gestalt Robotics. The Berlin-based company develops individual AI-based automation solutions for industrial applications. Its portfolio of solutions comprises image processing and control technology based on artificial intelligence. These include visual quality control and asset tracking systems, autonomous navigation of mobile transport systems, and adaptive and collaborative robotics and assistance systems. Assembly, mobility and laboratory automation are typical application areas. Founded in 2016, the company employs around 50 people and generates annual sales of around 5 million euros. “By acquiring Gestalt Robotics, we are tapping into the growth potential of AI applications for industrial technology,” says Dr. Johannes Schmidt, Chairman of the Board of Management of the INDUS Group.“With its technological expertise, this young, innovative company will provide new impetus for the further development of the INDUS Group. The acquisition thus supports our strategic initiative 'Driving innovation', which, among other things, promotes the rapid implementation of AI solutions in our portfolio companies.” Thomas Staufenbiel and Prof.

Dr.-Ing. Jens Lambrecht, co-founders and Managing Directors of Gestalt Robotics, will continue to run the company. Prof.

Dr.-Ing.

Jens Lambrecht:“With INDUS as a strong partner in the background, Gestalt Robotics now benefits from the necessary backing in a fast-moving market, while at the same time having the freedom to initiate new innovative projects and take advantage of growth opportunities.” With the 'PARKOUR perform' strategy update, INDUS has defined the future field of automation as a direction for further growth.“Gestalt Robotics' focus on industrial automation complements our investment portfolio in the Engineering segment very well,” says Axel Meyer, Board member of INDUS Holding AG responsible for the Engineering segment.“Given the strong momentum in the automation sector, we will continue to make acquisitions in this area in the future.”

About INDUS Holding AG: Established in 1989 and headquartered in Bergisch Gladbach, INDUS Holding AG is a leading specialist for sustainable corporate development in the German-speaking SME sector. INDUS acquires two to three technology-oriented and promising industrial engineering companies for the Engineering, Infrastructure, and Materials segments annually. As a value-driven investment company with a clear focus on defined growth topics, INDUS provides its 43 operationally independent portfolio companies with active, long-term support in their corporate development, especially in the fields of innovation, market excellence, operational excellence, and sustainability. SDAX-listed INDUS Holding AG has been included in the Prime Standard of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (DE0006200108) since 1995. INDUS generated sales of around 1.8 billion euros in 2023.



