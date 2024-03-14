EQS-News: NEON EQUITY AG / Key word(s): IPO/ESG

NEON EQUITY: Investment company ELARIS successfully floated on the stock exchange

14.03.2024 / 11:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NEON EQUITY: Investment company ELARIS successfully floated on the stock exchange

Market capitalisation at EUR 0.49 billion / NEON EQUITY holds just under 5 percent of the shares

NEON EQUITY advised Elaris on its IPO ELARIS: Innovative e-mobility company with growth prospects

Frankfurt am Main, March 14, 2024 - NEON EQUITY AG (NEON EQUITY ISIN: DE000A3DW408), a founder-led investor and growth enabler, has successfully advised the innovative e-mobility company ELARIS ("ELARIS", ISIN DE000A37FT17) on its IPO. As of today, the shares of ELARIS are listed in the m:access trading segment of the Munich Stock Exchange. All 12.1 million shares of the company were included in trading. The ELARIS share started trading at a price of EUR 40.60, which corresponds to an initial market capitalisation of EUR 0.49 billion. Within an hour, the share price has risen to EUR 41.60. In addition to the listing on the Munich Stock Exchange, a listing of the ELARIS share on XETRA is also planned in the near future. NEON EQUITY AG holds just under 5 percent of the shares in ELARIS. The free float at the time of the IPO is just under 10 percent, including the shares held by NEON EQUITY AG. ELARIS is a fast-growing provider in the field of electromobility and currently offers a range of six electric car models in German-speaking countries under the ELARIS brand, from subcompact cars to SUVs and saloons to vans. The founder-managed company consistently focuses on affordable and needs-based electric mobility and works together with large electric vehicle manufacturers in China to this end. These manufacturers produce vehicles on behalf of ELARIS that are specially adapted to the requirements of European customers and the local market. In some cases, ELARIS makes further adaptations itself, particularly in the software area of the vehicles, so that the models are unique worldwide. ELARIS also offers charging infrastructure solutions such as charging stations and wallboxes. Thomas Olek, founder and CEO of NEON EQUITY: "We are delighted with the successful stock market debut of ELARIS. We have contributed our well-developed network and our experience in capital market transactions to the company. We also want to support ELARIS as a shareholder and participate in the company's successful development. With its innovative products, ELARIS is positioned in a rapidly growing market of the future. The expansion of e-mobility is important for the global energy transition. ELARIS therefore fits perfectly into our portfolio." About NEON EQUITY NEON EQUITY AG invests in ESG-compliant companies with high growth opportunities in future industries such as AI, mobility, nutrition, health and energy and accompanies them in successful IPOs. NEON EQUITY is one of the leading providers in advising on IPOs and capital market transactions and connects fast-growing ESG companies with international institutional investors. NEON EQUITY pursues a sustainable and stock market relevant strategy and advises its portfolio partners independently of banks on all capital market instruments. Investor Relations and Media Relations edicto GmbH

Axel Mühlhaus / Svenja Liebig

+49 69 90550 5-50

...



14.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: NEON EQUITY AG Mörfelder Landstraße 277 60598 Frankfurt Germany E-mail: ... ISIN: DE000A3DW408 WKN: A3DW40 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich EQS News ID: 1859033



End of News EQS News Service