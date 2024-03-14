EQS-News: tick Trading Software AG / Key word(s): Annual Report/AGM/EGM

Publication of the Annual Report for the 2022/2023 financial year and invitation to the 2024 Annual General Meeting

Düsseldorf, 14.03.2024 - tick Trading Software AG (ISIN: DE000A35JS99, Symbol: TBX0) today publishes its report on the financial year 2022/2023 and invites all shareholders to the Annual General Meeting 2024. The Annual General Meeting will take place on April 25, 2024 from 11 a.m. at Stadtsparkasse Düsseldorf in the Sparkassen-Forum, 3rd floor, Berliner Allee 33, 40212 Düsseldorf. The full invitation and all relevant information are published both in the Federal Gazette and on the website at "We are very pleased to be able to welcome our shareholders in person again at a new venue," explains Carsten Schölzki, CEO of tick Trading Software AG. The agenda of the Annual General Meeting includes the presentation of the annual financial statements and the management report for the financial year 2022/2023 as well as the resolution on the appropriation of the balance sheet profit, which amounted to EUR 926,085.82 in the said financial year. The Management Board and Supervisory Board propose the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.45 per share. For the first time, the Annual General Meeting will be asked to approve the launch of a share buy-back program and to authorize a capital increase as an anticipatory resolution. The annual report is now available for download on the company website under Investor Relations.

About tick Trading Software AG With the TradeBase Multi Exchange platform (TBMX), tick-TS AG has been successfully providing its professional clients with one of the world's most advanced and reliable trading platforms for more than 20 years. The product portfolio includes direct connections to national and international marketplaces and brokers, market making tools for designated sponsoring, a proprietary hosting and housing infrastructure and the e-Trading Compliance Monitor (ECM) for compliance with ESMA regulations. tick-TS AG has been listed on the primary market (OTC) of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange since 2017 (

ISIN: DE000A35JS99, ticker symbol: TBX0) and is available on many other trading venues. A special feature is the payment of the entire distributable net profit as a dividend to investors, as stipulated in the company's Articles of Association.

