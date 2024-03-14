EQS-News: VIB Vermögen AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

VIB Group with successful business in 2023, preliminary figures confirm guidance

14.03.2024 / 15:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

VIB Group with successful business in 2023,

preliminary figures confirm guidance

Guidance fully achieved in the reporting year according to preliminary figures

Funds from operations (FFO) of EUR 72.6 million at upper end of guidance

Vacancy rate remains at a very good level of 2.1 % Publication of the consolidated financial statements is postponed to 30 April 2024 Neuburg/Donau, 14 March 2024. VIB Vermögen AG, a company specializing in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of commercial properties, looks back on a successful fiscal year 2023, even in times of a challenging market environment and has achieved its guidance for 2023 according to preliminary figures. At EUR 86.9 million, gross rental income was at the upper end of the guidance (EUR 82.0-88.0 million). At EUR 72.6 million, funds from operations (FFO) were above the previous year's level and at the upper end of the guidance. In respect of the discussions regarding the financial stabilisation of the Branicks Group AG, VIB Vermögen AG is also postponing the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements and the annual report for the 2023 financial year to 30 April 2024.

Contact



VIB Vermögen AG

Investor Relations:

Tilly-Park 1

86633 Neuburg/Donau

Tel.: + 49 (0)8431 9077-961

Fax: + 49 (0)8431 9077-1961

E-Mail: ...





Profile of the VIB Vermögen AG



VIB Vermögen AG is a medium-sized company specializing in the development, acquisition and portfolio management of modern and sustainably profitable commercial properties. The company has been operating successfully on the market for over 30 years. The focus is on properties in the logistics and light industrial asset class. VIB's shares have been listed on the Munich (m:access) and Frankfurt (Open Market) stock exchanges since 2005. Alongside direct acquisitions, VIB's broad-based business model also comprises the entire spectrum of project development and redensification projects as part of a "develop-or-buy-and-hold" strategy: on the one hand, VIB Vermögen AG acquires properties that have been let already, and on the other hand, it develops new properties from the ground up in order to permanently incorporate these into its own portfolio and generate rental income from them. Also, selective disposals are part of the business strategy. In addition, VIB offers comprehensive property management services and solutions for institutional investors and holds interests in companies with real estate assets.

14.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: VIB Vermögen AG Tilly-Park 1 86633 Neuburg/Donau Germany Phone: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 961 Fax: +49 (0)8431 / 9077 1961 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A2YPDD0 WKN: A2YPDD Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1859211



End of News EQS News Service