Successful 2024 Annual General Meeting of SCHOTT Pharma: Shareholders approve all items on the agenda

14.03.2024 / 16:26 CET/CEST

SCHOTT Pharma's first Annual General Meeting was held virtually on March 14, 2024 Shareholders approved all items on the agenda

SCHOTT Pharma, a pioneer in pharma drug containment solutions and delivery systems, held its first Annual General Meeting today. The company was successfully listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in September 2023. After just three months, SCHOTT Pharma was promoted to the SDAX and is now a member of the DAX family for the first time. The Annual General Meeting took place virtually and allowed shareholders to interact directly and ask questions to the Management Board and Supervisory Board. Together, they looked back on a successful financial year 2023 , in which all targets were achieved and the company's profitable growth trajectory continued. Current business opportunities and challenges were also highlighted. These included the strategic shift towards high-value solutions to continue to serve growing pharmaceutical trends such as GLP-1, mRNA, and personalized medicine, as well as initiatives to make the pharmaceutical industry more sustainable. A total of approximately 96% of the share capital was represented. The shareholders voted in favor of all items on the agenda. “Holding our first Annual General Meeting marks the next milestone in our capital market history. We greatly appreciate the dialogue with our shareholders and the confidence of the capital market in our strategy of focusing on innovation and expansion. As a trusted partner to leading pharma companies, we address major industry trends with our innovative products and expand our capacities in Europe and the USA, among others, to continue our profitable growth journey,” said Andreas Reisse, CEO of SCHOTT Pharma. "We are pleased that, as a growth-oriented company, we were able to distribute a dividend of EUR 0.15 per share. We are also confident that we will continue to grow successfully in the future with our strategic focus on high-value solutions," said Dr. Almuth Steinkühler, CFO of SCHOTT Pharma. Agenda items receive high approval rates The voting results for the individual items were as follows:

Adoption of the annual financial statements as of September 30, 2023, with 99.98% of the votes cast

Approval of the proposed allocation of distributable profit, including the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.15 per dividend-bearing share, with 99.99% of the votes cast

Approval of the actions of the members of the Executive Board of the general partner for the 2022/2023 financial year with 99.99% of the votes cast

Approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for the 2022/2023 financial year with 92.67 % of the votes cast

Election of Ernst & Young GmbH Wirtschaftsprüfungsgesellschaft, Stuttgart, branch office Eschborn as auditor for the potential review of the condensed financial statements and

the interim management report for fiscal year 2023/2024, and as auditor for the potential audit review of interim financial information for fiscal year 2023/2024 and other interim financial information during the year with 85.77% of the votes cast

Approval of the remuneration report for the 2022/2023 financial year with 96.97% of the votes cast

Confirmation of the remuneration system for the members of the Management Board of the General Partner with 98.44% of the votes cast

Confirmation of the remuneration and of the remuneration system for the members of the Supervisory Board with 99.77% of the votes cast Approval of the amendment of Article 17 (4) of the Company's Articles of Association, with 99.99% of the votes cast

For additional information and documents on the Annual General Meeting of SCHOTT Pharma please visit our investor relations website:



About SCHOTT Pharma Human health matters. That is why SCHOTT Pharma designs solutions grounded in science to ensure that medications are safe and easy to use for people around the world. The portfolio comprises drug containment solutions and delivery systems for injectable drugs ranging from prefillable glass and polymer syringes to cartridges, vials, and ampoules. Every day, a team of over 4,600 people from over 60 nations works at SCHOTT Pharma to contribute to global healthcare. The company is represented in all main pharmaceutical hubs with 16 manufacturing sites in Europe, North and South America, and Asia. With over 1,000 patents and technologies developed in-house and a state-of-the-art R&D center in Switzerland, the company is focused on developing innovations for the future. SCHOTT Pharma AG & Co. KGaA is headquartered in Mainz, Germany and listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange as part of the SDAX. It is part of SCHOTT AG, which is owned by the Carl Zeiss Foundation. In light of this spirit, SCHOTT Pharma is committed to sustainable development for society and the environment and has the strategic goal of becoming climate-neutral by 2030. Currently, SCHOTT Pharma has over 1,800 customers including the top 30 leading pharma manufacturers for injectable drugs and generated revenue of EUR 899 million in the fiscal year 2023.

Contacts Lea Kaiser

Corporate Communications Manager

Tel.: +49 6131 66 2422

E-Mail: ...



Jasko Terzic, CFA

Investor Relations

E-Mail: ...



