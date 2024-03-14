(MENAFN- EQS Group)

Newron enters into an agreement for the subscription of up to 2.05 million newly issued shares; Proceeds of up to EUR 15.0 million

Milan, Italy, March 14, 2024, 17:45 CET – Newron Pharmaceuticals S.p.A. (“ Newron ”, or the“ Company ”) (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system (CNS), announces that it has entered into a subscription agreement for the subscription of up to 2.05 million newly issued shares with an institutional investor focused on investing in high-growth firms across sectors including biotech and healthcare.

Under the agreement, the fund subscribes to an initial 750,000 newly issued shares at a subscription price of EUR 7.33 per share, which corresponds to gross proceeds of approximately EUR 5.5 million. In addition, the fund has a right to subscribe to an additional up to 1,300,000 newly issued shares until no later than January 31, 2025, at a subscription price to be calculated pursuant to an agreed formula. The share subscriptions are governed by the capital increase authorised by Newron's shareholders in 2018 and approved and empowered by the Company's board of directors in 2023.

“The investment by this specialist institutional fund is a validation of our strategy to develop innovative CNS therapies,” said Roberto Galli, CFO of Newron.“The funds raised are expected to support our activities well beyond the current key value inflection points in our pipeline.”

The initial 750,000 newly issued shares are expected to be listed and traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the same ISIN as the Company's existing shares (ISIN: IT0004147952) on or around March 20, 2024, upon payment and settlement. Furthermore, the new shares are expected to be listed and traded on the Primärmarkt of the Düsseldorf Stock Exchange, as well as traded on the Quotation Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Xetra).

About Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newron (SIX: NWRN, XETRA: NP5) is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for patients with diseases of the central and peripheral nervous system. The Company is headquartered in Bresso near Milan, Italy. Xadago®/safinamide has received marketing authorization for the treatment of Parkinson's disease in the European Union, Switzerland, the UK, the USA, Australia, Canada, Latin America, Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Japan and South Korea, and is commercialized by Newron's Partner Zambon. Supernus Pharmaceuticals holds the commercialization rights in the USA. Meiji Seika has the rights to develop and commercialize the compound in Japan and other key Asian territories. Newron is also developing evenamide as the potential first add-on therapy for the treatment of patients with symptoms of schizophrenia. For more information, please visit: .

* at current exchange rate CHF-EUR



For more information, please contact:

Newron

Stefan Weber – CEO

+39 02 6103 46 26

...



UK/Europe

Simon Conway / Ciara Martin / Natalie Garland-Collins, FTI Consulting

+44 20 3727 1000

...



Switzerland

Valentin Handschin, IRF

+41 43 244 81 54

...



Germany/Europe

Anne Hennecke / Caroline Bergmann, MC Services

+49 211 52925222

...



USA

Paul Sagan, LaVoieHealthScience

+1 617 374 8800, Ext. 112

...

Important Notices

This document is not a prospectus within the meaning of the Swiss Financial Services Act and not a prospectus under any other applicable laws. Copies of this document may not be sent to, distributed in or sent from jurisdictions in which this is barred or prohibited by law. The information contained herein shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful prior to registration, exemption from registration or qualification under the applicable securities laws.

This document is not for publication or distribution in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan and it does not constitute an offer or invitation to subscribe for or purchase any securities in such countries or in any other jurisdiction. In particular, the document and the information contained herein should not be distributed or otherwise transmitted into the United States or to publications with a general circulation in the United States. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the U.S. Securities Act), or under the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under or an exemption from registration under the U.S. Securities Act. There will be no public offering of the securities in the United States.

The information contained herein does not constitute an offer of securities to the public in the United Kingdom. No prospectus offering securities to the public will be published in the United Kingdom. This document is only being distributed to and is only directed at (i) persons who are outside the United Kingdom or (ii) to investment professionals falling within article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005, as amended (the“ Order ”) or (iii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as“ relevant persons ”). The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Any offer of securities that may be deemed to be made pursuant to this communication in any member state of the European Economic Area (each an“ EEA Member State ”) that has implemented EU Prospectus Regulation 2017/1129 (together with any amendments thereto and including any applicable implementing measures in any Member State, the“ EU Prospectus Regulation ”) is only addressed to qualified investors in that Member State within the meaning of the EU Prospectus Regulation. There shall be no targeting of the European Economic Area market with regard to a public offering of the securities or an offering other than permitted by Article 1 (3) or (4) of the EU Prospectus Regulation.

This document contains forward-looking statements, including (without limitation) about (1) Newron's ability to develop and expand its business, successfully complete development of its current product candidates, the timing of commencement of various clinical trials and receipt of data and current and future collaborations for the development and commercialization of its product candidates, (2) the market for drugs to treat CNS diseases and pain conditions, (3) Newron's financial resources, and (4) assumptions underlying any such statements. In some cases, these statements and assumptions can be identified by the fact that they use words such as“will”,“anticipate”,“estimate”,“expect”,“project”,“intend”,“plan”,“believe”,“target”, and other words and terms of similar meaning. All statements, other than historical facts, contained herein regarding Newron's strategy, goals, plans, future financial position, projected revenues and costs and prospects are forward-looking statements. By their very nature, such statements and assumptions involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific, and risks exist that predictions, forecasts, projections and other outcomes described, assumed or implied therein will not be achieved. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set out in, contemplated by or underlying the forward-looking statements due to a number of important factors. These factors include (without limitation) (1) uncertainties in the discovery, development or marketing of products, including without limitation difficulties in enrolling clinical trials, negative results of clinical trials or research projects or unexpected side effects, (2) delay or inability in obtaining regulatory approvals or bringing products to market, (3) future market acceptance of products, (4) loss of or inability to obtain adequate protection for intellectual property rights, (5) inability to raise additional funds, (6) success of existing and entry into future collaborations and licensing agreements, (7) litigation, (8) loss of key executive or other employees, (9) adverse publicity and news coverage, and (10) competition, regulatory, legislative and judicial developments or changes in market and/or overall economic conditions. Newron may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in forward-looking statements and assumptions underlying any such statements may prove wrong. Investors should therefore not place undue reliance on them. There can be no assurance that actual results of Newron's research programs, development activities, commercialization plans, collaborations and operations will not differ materially from the expectations set out in such forward-looking statements or underlying assumptions. Newron does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable regulations of the SIX Swiss Exchange where the shares of Newron are listed.

Neither Newron nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates or advisers is under any obligation to update, complete, revise or keep current the information contained in this document to which it relates or to provide the recipient of with access to any additional information that may arise in connection with it.

