UP Pushes Out Chinese Goods, Boosts Local MSME Products: CM Yogi Adityanath

(MENAFN- KNN India) Lucknow, Mar 14 (KNN) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday hailed the state's efforts to promote micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), stating that it has led to the dominance of locally manufactured products over Chinese goods in the market.

Distributing loans worth a staggering Rs 30,826 crore to MSME units, the CM said, "There is no greater form of patriotism than to see goods of an enemy country being pushed out of the market, which is now being dominated by products manufactured in UP."

Celebrating Local Artisans' success, the Chief Minister emphasised how Uttar Pradesh's locally produced goods have gained traction during festive seasons, replacing the once ubiquitous cheap, low-quality Chinese products.

"When our domestically produced goods gain market prominence, it is imperative that we nurture, incentivise and provide them with a platform to flourish," he stated.

Not only are UP's MSME products of good quality, but the artisans themselves are confident about a bright future, Adityanath noted.

During the event, he distributed toolkits under the One District One Product (ODOP) and Vishwakarma Shram Samman schemes.

The CM advised the MSME sector to produce goods in line with market demand and enhance product packaging standards.

By following these simple requirements, he said, locally manufactured products would soon gain national prominence.

Highlighting the state's commitment to the MSME sector, Adityanath stated that the loan amount distributed this financial year was double that of the previous year and had recorded a tenfold increase since 2017.

This surge signifies UP's economic advancement and the opening of employment opportunities for its youth.

The Chief Minister congratulated the MSME department for promoting micro, small and medium enterprises in the state, which was once considered part of the "BIMARU" region but has now been linked to the nation-building campaign.

He expressed confidence in achieving UP's goal of becoming a USD 1 trillion economy in five years, emphasising the need to strengthen the manufacturing sector and attract investment to smaller districts.

Through innovation and experimentation over the past seven years, the MSME sector has made significant strides towards achieving Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a self-reliant India, Adityanath said, adding, "This is the new UP of a new India. We have transformed old perceptions about the state with our capabilities."

(KNN Bureau)