NITI Aayog Unveils 'Vocal For Local' Initiative To Uplift Grassroots Entrepreneurship

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 14 (KNN) In a bid to bolster local economies and nurture grassroots entrepreneurship, NITI Aayog has rolled out the 'Vocal for Local' initiative as part of its Aspirational Blocks Programme on Wednesday.

The 'Vocal for Local' initiative signifies a pivotal step towards economic empowerment and self-sufficiency at the grassroots level.

BVR Subrahmanyam, CEO of Niti Aayog underscored the importance of collaboration with entities like Government e-Marketplace (GeM) and Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) to bolster micro-enterprises within Aspirational Blocks.

Central to this initiative is the unveiling of the 'Aakanksha' logo by Prof. Ramesh Chand, Member of NITI Aayog, in conjunction with B.V.R. Subrahmanyam.

'Aakanksha' serves as a collective platform for indigenous products sourced from 500 Aspirational Blocks, fostering a sense of self-reliance and sustainable growth among local communities.

Subrahmanyam envisioned 'Aakanksha' as a versatile brand capable of tapping into international markets.

To provide a conducive environment for these local products, a dedicated window under the 'Aakanksha' brand has been established on the GeM portal.

Partnerships with GeM and ONDC will extend support in various aspects including e-commerce onboarding, skill enhancement, and financial literacy.

The event saw active participation from all 329 Districts and Block Level Officials under the Aspirational Blocks Programme, who joined virtually to mark the occasion.

This holistic approach aims to fortify the 'Vocal for Local' initiative, ensuring its sustainability and impact.

Through collaborative efforts, NITI Aayog remains steadfast in its commitment to unlock the potential of every Aspirational Block, driving inclusive growth and prosperity for all stakeholders.

(KNN Bureau)