Narayan Rane Approves Two Innovative Centres At Ni-Msme To Boost MSME Sector

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Mar 14 (KNN) Under the leadership of Union Minister of MSME Narayan Rane, the 16th Governing Council and 15th Annual General Meeting of the National Institute for MSME (ni-msme) took place in New Delhi on Wednesday.

This meeting marked a significant milestone as the Union Minister gave his seal of approval for the establishment of two pioneering centres at UdyamAlok, ni-msme, Hyderabad, designed to propel the MSME sector to unprecedented heights.

The first of these centres, Export Acceleration and Experience Centre (EAEC), emerges as a beacon of hope for MSMEs, offering a comprehensive suite of support services aimed at enhancing their export capabilities.

Aligned with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat, EAEC will provide MSMEs with market research, digital marketing training, logistics solutions, access to funding, and exposure to global marketplaces.

Furthermore, it fosters seamless academia-industry collaboration, ensuring a holistic approach to development.

In collaboration with IIT-Hyderabad, ni-msme is establishing the Centre of Excellence for MSME Enablement of Technology (COMET), a groundbreaking initiative focused on providing MSMEs with cutting-edge, design-centric technologies.

This platform serves as a catalyst for indigenous technology development, positioning MSMEs as formidable global contenders.

COMET facilitates technology development, testing, demonstration, and certification, offering a digital catalogue and B2B marketplace for technologies.

Moreover, it addresses MSMEs' technological challenges, promotes skill development through hands-on training, and fosters an entrepreneurial spirit while championing energy-efficient technologies.

The approval of these centres underscores the government's unwavering commitment to fostering innovation and growth within the MSME sector.

With the launch of EAEC and COMET, ni-msme is poised to catalyse the transformation of MSMEs into dynamic, globally competitive entities, driving the nation towards self-reliance and prosperity.

(KNN Bureau)