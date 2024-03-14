Sekur Private Data Ltd. (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0) Seeks To Boost User Security Amid Attacks On Government, Smbs

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Amid concerns about election integrity and the challenges of sustaining a remote-work environment, cyber-attacks on government and corporate computer infrastructures are increasing, including recent attacks on Canada's national police and various U.S. agencies

Swiss hosted Sekur Private Data Ltd. is calling attention to its proprietary security solution, which includes a suite of products based on hosting in Switzerland, where IP addresses are protected from data mining under law as private property

Data mining through email is regarded as a significant culprit when it comes to eliminating the privacy of communications via email and app usage Sekur's 100 percent-owned infrastructure and technology include service solutions for email, messaging and VPN

As ransomware attacks against critical business and governmental computerized infrastructure continue on a global basis, cybersecurity and Internet privacy innovator

Sekur Private Data (CSE: SKUR) (OTCQB: SWISF) (FRA: GDT0)

is advancing its proprietary solution for securing email, messaging, and operational data under a Swiss-hosted suite of private and secure communications tools.

Sekur's suite of email and other tools protects users from data mining that is common to computer applications hosted by the prevailing corporations in the United States and elsewhere. Under the law in Switzerland, it is illegal for companies to infiltrate their own users' data because the IP address is...

