Freight Technologies Inc.'S (NASDAQ: FRGT) Fr8app Selected By Leading Packaging Company To Manage Cross-Border Shipping

Freight Technologies recently announced a significant collaboration with Envases Universales, one of the world's largest packaging companies The collaboration, anchored in a contract estimated to be valued at over $5 million, is intended to help manage Envases' transportation needs over the next year According to Fr8Tech, the contract demonstrates Fr8App's commitment to delivering exceptional transportation services as well as its ability to meet the evolving needs of its clients The collaboration with Envases Universales follows a Jan. 2024 contract with Kawasaki Motores de Mexico for cross-border logistics services
Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT)
(“Fr8Tech”), a technology company, recently announced that its custom-developed, industry-leading Fr8App freight matching platform has been selected by Envases Universales, one of the world's largest packaging companies, to help manage Envases' transportation needs over the next 12 months. According to the company, Fr8App was awarded 24 dedicated routes, mostly from Mexico to the U.S., through Envases' annual 2024 request for quotation (“RFQ”) ( ).
Powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning, and cloud computing, the F8App freight-matching platform offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border and domestic shipping within the USMCA region. It seamlessly connects shippers with an extensive network of carriers and...
