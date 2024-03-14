Freight Technologies Inc.'S (NASDAQ: FRGT) Fr8app Selected By Leading Packaging Company To Manage Cross-Border Shipping

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network)



Freight Technologies recently announced a significant collaboration with Envases Universales, one of the world's largest packaging companies

The collaboration, anchored in a contract estimated to be valued at over $5 million, is intended to help manage Envases' transportation needs over the next year

According to Fr8Tech, the contract demonstrates Fr8App's commitment to delivering exceptional transportation services as well as its ability to meet the evolving needs of its clients The collaboration with Envases Universales follows a Jan. 2024 contract with Kawasaki Motores de Mexico for cross-border logistics services

Freight Technologies (NASDAQ: FRGT)

(“Fr8Tech”), a technology company, recently announced that its custom-developed, industry-leading Fr8App freight matching platform has been selected by Envases Universales, one of the world's largest packaging companies, to help manage Envases' transportation needs over the next 12 months. According to the company, Fr8App was awarded 24 dedicated routes, mostly from Mexico to the U.S., through Envases' annual 2024 request for quotation (“RFQ”) ( ).

Powered by artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning, and cloud computing, the F8App freight-matching platform offers a real-time portal for B2B cross-border and domestic shipping within the USMCA region. It seamlessly connects shippers with an extensive network of carriers and...

Read More>>

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to FRGT are available in the company's newsroom at



Corporate Communications

IBN (InvestorBrandNetwork)

Los Angeles, California



310.299.1717 Office

...

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN