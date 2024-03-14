Verde Agritech Ltd. (TSX: NPK), Climate-Smart Agriculture Technology Company, To Participate At The 36Th Annual Roth Conference

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Verde AgriTech (TSX: NPK) is a dedicated to driving sustainable and regenerative agriculture in Brazil through the production of specialty multi-nutrient potassium fertilizers, essential in promoting decarbonization in the agricultural sector.

Verde's mission is to increase agricultural productivity, enhance soil health and significantly contribute to environmental sustainability. With proprietary technologies, the company develops solutions that meet farmers' immediate needs for crop nutrition while simultaneously addressing global challenges such as food security and climate change.

Verde recently announced a strategic partnership with carbon advisory, WayCarbon, a company that is 80% owned by Banco Santander, to bolster the development and monetization of its carbon removal project.

The partnership is based on Verde's specialty multi-nutrient potassium fertilizer K Forte(R) and its potential to permanently remove CO2

from the atmosphere through Enhanced Rock Weathering (“ERW”). Within this partnership, WayCarbon will support Verde with the development, certification, marketing and monetization of its carbon credits. In addition to leveraging the sales of K Forte(R), the partnership extends its scope to encompass Verde's origination and utilization of other minerals capable of carbon removal through ERW.

As detailed by an independent study conducted at Newcastle University under the leadership of Prof. David Manning, PhD, the carbon dioxide removal potential of K Forte(R) is estimated at 120kg CO2 per ton of applied product. The CO2 removal potential does not require any change to the product's farmland application methods, nor does it change the nutritional benefits to plants. Therefore, Verde's K Forte not only provides a sustainable source of potassium to plants but is also set to play a key role in reducing the agricultural sector's carbon footprint.

Verde will be represented at the 36th Annual Roth Conference by its Vice President of Corporate Development, Lucas Brown. Mr. Brown will be available for one-to-one meetings during the Conference to promote investment opportunities and present the company's carbon removal project. For more information, visit the company's website at .

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, please contact your ROTH MKM representative.

