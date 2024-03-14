Investornewsbreaks Exro Technologies Inc. (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) Marks Next 'Milestone' In Merger Process With Filing Of Circular

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Exro Technologies (TSX: EXRO) (OTCQB: EXROF) , a leading clean-technology company focused on developing new-generation, power-control electronics that expand the capabilities of electric motors and batteries, has filed a management information circular regarding its proposed merger with SEA Electric Inc. According to the announcement, filing the circular, which provides comprehensive information about the previously announced proposed transaction, marks another milestone in the merger process. Bringing the two companies together will leverage complementary technologies to strengthen Exro's position in the electric vehicle technology sector, accelerate growth and create a defined path to profitability, the company noted. Next steps in the process involve shareholders reviewing the information circular and then voting online by the deadline. A special meeting of shareholders has been scheduled for April 4, 2024, at 11 a.m. MT to approve the transaction.

“The circular sets out the compelling case for shareholders to approve Exro's merger with SEA Electric,” said

Exro CEO

Sue Ozdemir

in the press release.“We are at the inflection of a great step forward, combining our collective strengths to build on our OEM partnerships and combined technology to make electric vehicles

more practical, with a lower total cost of ownership.”

To view the full press release, visit



About

Exro

Technologies

Inc.

Exro Technologies is a leading clean-technology company that has developed new-generation power control electronics that change how the world optimizes energy by expanding the capabilities of electric motors and batteries. The company's innovative technologies serve to bridge the performance-cost gap in e-mobility - Exro's

Coil Driver(TM) - and stationary energy storage - Exro's Cell Driver (TM) - and act to accelerate adoption toward a circular electrified economy by delivering more with less, minimum energy for maximum results. For more information about the company, please visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to EXROF are available in the company's newsroom at



