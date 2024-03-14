Investornewsbreaks RYVYL Inc. (NASDAQ: RVYL) Schedules Release Of Q4 And FY 2023 Financial Results, Conference Call

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) RYVYL (NASDAQ: RVYL)

is a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic token technology for the diverse international markets. The company today announced that it expects to report financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended 2023 on Tuesday, March 26, 2024. At 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time on that same day, RYVYL management will host a conference call to discuss the results as well as provide a corporate update followed with a question-and-answer session. Interested parties should dial 1-877-407-4018 (U.S.) or 1-201-689-8471 (international) to join the call and visit



to register for and access the webcast. Additional details regarding the Call me(TM) link and information to access a replay of the call are covered in the announcement.

To view the full press release, visit



About RYVYL

Inc.

RYVYL was born from a passion for empowering a new way to conduct business-to-business, consumer-to-business and peer-to-peer payment transactions around the globe. By leveraging proprietary blockchain ledger and electronic token technology for the diverse international markets, RYVYL is a leading innovator of payment transaction solutions reinventing the future of financial transactions. Since its founding as GreenBox POS in 2017 in San Diego, RYVYL has developed applications enabling an end-to-end suite of turnkey financial products with enhanced security and data privacy, world-class identity theft protection and rapid speed to settlement. As a result, the platform can log immense volumes of immutable transactional records at the speed of the internet for first-tier partners, merchants and consumers around the globe. For more information, visit RYVYL's website at

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to RVYL are available in the company's newsroom at



