Investornewsbreaks - Laredo Oil Inc. (LRDC) Reports That Texakoma Is Exercising Option To Drill Valley County Wells

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Laredo Oil (OTC: LRDC) , an oil exploration and production company, announced that Texakoma Exploration and Production LLC (“Texakoma”) has exercised its option to drill the next eight wells under its agreement with Laredo Oil's wholly-owned subsidiary, Lustre Oil Company LLC, and Erehwon Oil & Gas, LLC. The agreement also includes participation in the development of 7,375 net acres of mineral rights in

Valley County, Montana. According to the announcement, following the development of the wells, Texakoma may continue to drill additional wells within the contract area. Working and net revenue interest for each well will be on a 50/50 basis between Texakoma and

both Lustre

and Erehwon.

“This option exercise is a vote of confidence from Texakoma and confirms the potential of our mineral rights in

Valley County,” said Laredo Oil chair and CEO Mark See in the press release.“If the additional eight wells being drilled, together with the two initial wells already drilled and completed, perform as expected, we will have the opportunity to develop many more wells with Texakoma, consistent with our mutual long-term asset building plan.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Laredo Oil Inc.

Laredo Oil is an oil exploration and production company primarily engaged in acquisition and exploration efforts for mineral properties. In addition to pursuing conventional oil-recovery methods in selected oil fields, Laredo Oil plans to locate and acquire mature oil fields, with the intention of recovering“stranded” oil using enhanced recovery methods. For more information about the company, visit

.

NOTE TO INVESTORS:

The latest news and updates relating to SILO are available in the company's newsroom at



About InvestorWire

InvestorWire

(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

InvestorWire is powered by

IBN