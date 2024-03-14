Investornewsbreaks - Laredo Oil Inc. (LRDC) Reports That Texakoma Is Exercising Option To Drill Valley County Wells

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Laredo Oil (OTC: LRDC) , an oil exploration and production company, announced that Texakoma Exploration and Production LLC (“Texakoma”) has exercised its option to drill the next eight wells under its agreement with Laredo Oil's wholly-owned subsidiary, Lustre Oil Company LLC, and Erehwon Oil & Gas, LLC. The agreement also includes participation in the development of 7,375 net acres of mineral rights in
Valley County, Montana. According to the announcement, following the development of the wells, Texakoma may continue to drill additional wells within the contract area. Working and net revenue interest for each well will be on a 50/50 basis between Texakoma and
both Lustre
and Erehwon.
“This option exercise is a vote of confidence from Texakoma and confirms the potential of our mineral rights in
Valley County,” said Laredo Oil chair and CEO Mark See in the press release.“If the additional eight wells being drilled, together with the two initial wells already drilled and completed, perform as expected, we will have the opportunity to develop many more wells with Texakoma, consistent with our mutual long-term asset building plan.”
About Laredo Oil Inc.
Laredo Oil is an oil exploration and production company primarily engaged in acquisition and exploration efforts for mineral properties. In addition to pursuing conventional oil-recovery methods in selected oil fields, Laredo Oil plans to locate and acquire mature oil fields, with the intention of recovering“stranded” oil using enhanced recovery methods. For more information about the company, visit
