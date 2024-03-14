Investornewsbreaks Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ: KSCP) Unveiling Future Technologies, Long-Term Strategy On Day 4 Of Innovation Week

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Knightscope (NASDAQ: KSCP) , a leading innovator in robotics and artificial intelligence (“AI”) technologies focused on public safety, has successfully concluded Day 3 of its first official
Innovation Week
with a
big announcement regarding drones . The company also revealed plans to unveil the future of Knightscope at Day 4 of its weeklong event.
The announcement reads,“Day 4 will focus on Knightscope's long-term strategy for making communities safer by looking at conceptual future technologies followed by an in-depth review of the latest investor presentation with Knightscope's CEO and CFO. The session will conclude with a live Q&A session where the team's leadership will field audience questions on any of the topics covered throughout Innovation Week.”
To view the full press release, visit
About Knightscope, Inc.
Knightscope builds cutting-edge technologies to improve public safety, and its long-term ambition is to make the United States of America the safest country in the world. For more information or to book a discovery call or demonstration, visit the company's website at
.
NOTE TO INVESTORS:
The latest news and updates relating to Knightscope are available in the company's newsroom at
About InvestorWire
InvestorWire
(“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 60+ brands within
the
Dynamic Brand Portfolio
@
IBN
that delivers :
(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via
InvestorWire
to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;
(2) article and
editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;
(3) enhanced
press release enhancement
to ensure maximum impact ;
(4)
social media distribution
via IBN to millions of social media followers ;
and (5) a full array of tailored
corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.
For more information, please visit
Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published:
/Disclaimer
InvestorWire
Los Angeles, CA
310.299.1717 Office
...
InvestorWire is powered by
IBN
MENAFN14032024000224011066ID1107978450
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.