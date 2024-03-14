Celebrities Reflect On Ramadan

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) As the holy month of Ramadan begins, it brings with it a wave of nostalgia, stirring memories of childhood and youth. The essence of Ramadan nights lingers in our minds, including those of artists who share their unique experiences of this sacred time. Let's delve into the Ramadan reminiscences of some celebrated figures.

Elham Shaheen recalls:“Ramadan is a time for family. I cherish breaking my fast at home, surrounded by my siblings, and extending invitations to friends and relatives. My mother's presence, may she rest in peace, was a cornerstone of our Ramadan traditions. She instilled in us the importance of worship, nightly prayers, and daily recitations. Her spirit turned our home into a beacon of light, her voice blending with the verses of the Qur'an as she prepared our meals. Though her absence weighs heavily on my heart, I honor her memory by continuing her legacy of faith and generosity.”

Majed Al-Masry reflects:“Ramadan holds a profound significance for me. It's a time of giving, patience, love, and devotion. The anticipation of its arrival prompts me to reassess my personal and familial priorities. I consciously reduce my workload to focus on spiritual growth and to cherish moments with family and relatives, whom my busy schedule often keeps me away from.”

Nermin Al-Fiqi shares:“Ramadan exudes a distinct charm that envelops my family in warmth, camaraderie, and joy. Our family home becomes a hub of togetherness, and not a day goes by without a visit. I reserve this month for the family, setting aside work to fully immerse myself in the spirit of Ramadan.”

Yousra offers her perspective:“Ramadan is a celebration of generosity, virtue, and understanding. It's a time for soul-cleansing and fostering tolerance. I dedicate this month to reconnecting with family, friends, and my husband, director Khaled Selim. While I take pride in preparing Iftar, the latter half of Ramadan is reserved for reflection and reading the Qur'an.”

Yehia El-Fakharany, a veteran actor, shares:“Ramadan's unique rituals and spirituality make it a special time, which I mostly spend at home with my family. I ensure to complete filming for any series I'm involved in before this holy month. Currently, I'm diligently working to finish my role in 'Atabat El Bahja' (Thresholds of Joy) so I can keep up with the Ramadan shows, particularly my own, and gather feedback from friends. I also maintain a strong commitment to religious practices, especially the dawn prayer.”

Mohamed Mounir, the iconic singer, spending Ramadan at home, expresses:“Ramadan evokes a special warmth and tenderness for me, unlike any other month. It's a time when my family and I unite, with relatives visiting from Aswan, ensuring someone is always present, bringing with them cherished customs and traditions that harken back to my childhood.”

Hani Shaker, the esteemed singer, reminisces:“The days of Ramadan are among the most beautiful in my life, filled with spirituality. I aim to read the thirty parts of the Qur'an, one each day, before breaking the fast. The arrival of Ramadan brings back fond memories of my childhood in the Bab al-Louq and Sayyida Zeinab neighborhoods. I fondly recall the joy of receiving a glass lantern with a colored candle from my father, and how Ramadan unites the family at one table, strengthening our bonds.”

Mohamed Heneidi, the comedy actor, prefers a quiet Ramadan at home:“I seldom accept iftar invitations outside, as I cherish breaking the fast with my family, which brings immense comfort, away from the formalities of social gatherings. I fondly remember the vibrant days in Imbaba, the kunafa shops, river buses, quaint cafes, and the birthday celebrations that were a staple of my childhood and youth, filled with laughter and carefree moments.”

Ashraf Abdel Baqi, another comedy actor, recalls the enchanting Ramadan nights of his childhood in Hadayek al-Qubba,“One of my fondest childhood memories in the Hadayek al-Qubba neighborhood is the rhythmic drumming of the 'Al-Masaharati' who would signal the start of suhoor. This tradition, along with preparing Ramadan decorations, like using old papers for handmade crafts and later electric lamps, brought the community together. We'd also share special dishes with neighbors, a practice that fostered closeness and affection among us.”