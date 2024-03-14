QSE Index Rises 10,250 Points At Beginning Of Thursday's Trading

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) index rose at the beginning of Thursday's trading to the level of 10,250 points, adding 58.61 points, an increase of 0.58% compared to Wednesday's close, backed by six sectors.

QSE figures showed positive performance for each of the Telecoms sector by 1.13%, the Industrial sector by 0.73%, the Transportation sector by 0.48%, the Banking and Financial Services sector by 0.46%, the Real Estate sector by 0.20% and the Goods and Consumer Services sector by 0.02%. On the other hand, the Insurance sector's performance was negative by 0.10%.

At around 10:00 am, Qatar Stock Exchange recorded 1942 transactions worth QR 56.872 million, distributed among 23.735 million shares.



MENAFN14032024000067011011ID1107978415