U.S. Small Businesses Continue To Show Moderate Job Growth And Wage Inflation Continues To Moderate

(MENAFN- 3BL) ROCHESTER, N.Y., March 14, 2024 /3BL/ - According to the Paychex Small Business Employment Watch , year-over-year hourly earnings growth for U.S. workers moderated to 3.42% in February, continuing a trend that began mid-2022. Small business job growth held steady from last month, with the national Small Business Jobs Index closing February at 100.67.

