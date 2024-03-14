Kansas City Financial Professional Granted $25,000 From Northwestern Mutual To Support The Do Good For Erin Foundation

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published by Northwestern Mutual on February 22, 2024

KANSAS CITY, Mo., March 14, 2024 /3BL/ - Northwestern Mutual is celebrating the outstanding volunteerism of its financial professionals through its annual Community Service Awards (CSA) program. This year, 16 financial advisors and representatives were recognized for their transformational impact on the communities they serve, totaling $295,000 in grants to nonprofits nationwide. Local Kansas City resident Marcy Langhofer, an associate financial representative at Northwestern Mutual – Kansas City, has been named a 2024 Most Exceptional Community Service Award winner, receiving a $25,000 grant for The Do Good for Erin Foundation.

“At Northwestern Mutual we believe in putting people first. This value is highlighted through our dedicated financial advisors who are not only building better tomorrows for their clients, but also for their communities,” said Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation.“Through their philanthropic work, our advisors are donating their time and talents to help local nonprofit organizations.”

After losing her daughter, Erin, to a senseless act of gun violence in 2019, Langhofer, with the help of friends and family, started The Do Good for Erin Foundation to continue her daughter's passion for helping others. Erin had an empathetic spirit and dedicated her career in social work to advocate and support numerous domestic violence agencies in the Kansas City area. The foundation's mission is to end violence and to provide compassion to those it affects.

“The Do Good for Erin Foundation is driven by its greater mission to spread goodness and support the fight against violence,” said Langhofer.“Thanks to this grant provided by Northwestern Mutual's Community Service Awards program, we will be able to support more local organizations that are dedicated to violence prevention through emergency shelter, advocacy and education programs.”

Now in its 29th year, Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation and Community Service Awards program, has donated nearly $7 million to nonprofits supported by financial professionals in their communities across the country.

Learn more about The Do Good for Erin Foundation here .

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $570 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 111 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory.