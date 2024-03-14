Keysight India Team Supports Efforts To Empower Students And Build A Stronger Community

(MENAFN- 3BL) The Keysight India team recently joined local community students to inaugurate the Saksham Skill Development Center in Badshahpur, Gurugram. The center is focused on providing students with the necessary training and skills to secure job placements in various industries including retail, hospitality, BPO, and data entry. Keysight India team members were thrilled to interact with the students and look forward to supporting efforts to empower students and build a stronger community.
For more information on Keysight's community engagement initiatives, see .
MENAFN14032024007202015466ID1107978402
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.