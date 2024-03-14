Taco Bell's Women's History Month Spotlight - Carmen S.

(MENAFN- 3BL) Taco Bell blog

Another month, another celebration! March is dedicated as Women's History Month in the U.S., United Kingdom, Australia and many other parts of the world. In 1982, Women's History Week was officially launched in the United States, and eventually turned into a month-long event in 1987.

This year's theme for Women's History Month and International Women's Day is Inspire Inclusion . So, to honor and celebrate the courageous women of the world (and at The Bell!), we will continue to tell their stories and amplify their voices. We hope that they not only educate, but also inspire inclusion and drive positive impact in your community and uplift those around you.

“As we celebrate Women's History Month, I hope all women around the world embrace their uniqueness, pursue their passions fearlessly and develop the confidence to voice their opinion,” says Restaurant General Manager, Carmen.

Carmen started working at Taco Bell when she was just 17 years old.

“My family had thrown a party, and one of the guests arrived in a Taco Bell uniform. From the moment I saw that person, I was curious about joining the team. I immediately went to ask if their location was hiring.”

So why Taco Bell? Growing up, Carmen's parents always rewarded her and her brother for their hard work. When Carmen would get student of the month or a certificate, her parents always celebrated these achievements at different restaurants. You could guess what Carmen's choice was!

”I always chose Taco Bell. I enjoyed running up to the counter with a nickel in my hand, hoping I would win the water coin tower. Anytime I won, my dad would give me a quarter to try and win him a bean and cheese burrito.”

It was no surprise when Carmen submitted her application to join The Bell.

“About a year after joining Taco Bell, I became a shift leader at 18. Then, I was promoted to assistant general manager at 21 followed by restaurant general manager at 24. Fast forward to today, I'm further developing my skills hoping to become an area coach when the opportunity presents itself.”

As restaurant general manager (#002700), Carmen loves coaching her team.

”The impact you have on a team by leading them to success, either at Taco Bell or their field of choice, is so rewarding. Moments like these make me the happiest.”

Carmen hopes to help others grow and find a path moving forward in their careers just like she did.

“I want to be remembered for helping make a difference at Taco Bell by sharing my knowledge, creating a space where everyone feels included, empowering others to reach their full potential and celebrating every big and small win.”

Carmen, we're cheering you on and cannot wait to see what you do next!