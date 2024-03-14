Leidos Named To World's Most Ethical Companies® List For Seventh Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- 3BL) RESTON, Va., March 14, 2024 /3BL/ - Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a Fortune 500® innovation company, today announced it has been recognized by Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies , for the seventh straight year. Leidos is one of only three information technology companies worldwide to be honored this year.

"At Leidos, we hold ourselves to the highest standards of integrity in everything we do," said Tom Bell, Leidos Chief Executive Officer. "We have an unwavering commitment to maintaining ethical practices that drive a culture of dependability and honor throughout every aspect of our business. Our seventh consecutive World's Most Ethical Companies recognition speaks to the dedication of our employees – who understand the criticality of ethical behaviors and business practices – and apply it to their work here every single day."

Leidos' Code of Conduct is the foundation for its strong reputation with customers across many industries. Company leaders create and promote a workplace environment where compliance and integrity are expected and encouraged.

Leidos is one of 136 companies around the world designated as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies in 2024.

"Through the rigorous review process, we see the dedication of these organizations to continually improve their ethics, compliance, and governance practices to the benefit of all stakeholders," said Erica Salmon Byrne, Ethisphere's Chief Strategy Officer and Executive Chair. "Companies that elevate best-in-class cultures of ethics and integrity set a standard for corporate citizenship for their peers and competitors to follow. Congratulations to Leidos for being named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the seventh year in a row."

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives that support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

The full list of the World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at .

About Leidos

Leidos is a Fortune 500® innovation company rapidly addressing the world's most vexing challenges in national security and health. The company's global workforce of 47,000 collaborates to create smarter technology solutions for customers in heavily regulated industries. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $15.4 billion for the fiscal year ended December 29, 2023. For more information, visit .

