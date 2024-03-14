'Suftaan Katara' Seeks To Provide Food Baskets To Needy Families During Ramadan

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Cultural Village Foundation, Katara has launched its Ramadan activities, decorating the Cultural Village in a splendid manner on the occasion of the holy month, as decorative lights were lit along Katara's entrances and corridors.

The foundation has been keen on diversifying its activities, including art exhibitions, sports activities, and a number of competitions for which financial prizes have been allocated to the winners.

The Spirit of the Arabic Letter Exhibition, the Mention in the Qur'an Exhibition, and the World Mosques in Postcards Exhibition will open on March 14, 2024.

The Katara Ramadan Chess Championship 2024 competitions will start from March 14 to 23 in Building 15 in cooperation with the Qatar Chess Federation.

Among the competitions organised by Katara include: Best Picture Competition for Katara's Ramadan Activities, which is a competition available to Qataris and residents, and continues until March 24. The following prizes have been allocated to the first three places, where first place will receive QR12,000, and QR8,000 for second place, and QR6,000 for third place.

In addition to the Sufraan Katara initiative, which continues throughout the holy month of Ramadan, in cooperation with Qatar Charity and the Qatari Farmers Forum, this initiative comes within the framework of Katara's“We Help and We Assist” campaign and aims to distribute a food basket to meet the needs of needy families in the holy month.

Meanwhile, religious lessons and activities after Tarawih prayers at Katara Mosque will also be held. Katara will also host the competitions of the 13th session of the Qur'an memorization competition, which continues until March 25 for children born in 2010, 2011, and 2012.

The Katara Cannon and the daily question and answer session, receive great attention from visitors, through which Katara aims to preserve Qatari folk heritage. It also displays various products through the handicrafts market in Creativity Square.