GCC Express Concern At Worsening Food Security Situation In Gaza Due To Israeli Aggression

Geneva: The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries expressed their deep concern about the worsening food insecurity situation as a result of the Israeli attacks and the unjust siege on the Gaza Strip.

This came in a statement delivered by HE Dr. Hind Abdulrahman Al Muftah, who is the Permanent Representative of the State of Qatar to the United Nations Office in Geneva, on behalf of the GCC countries as the head of the GCC Group, during an interactive dialogue on the report of the High Commissioner for Human Rights on measures to reduce the negative impact of climate change on the full enjoyment of the right to food, within the framework of the 55th session of the Human Rights Council.

Regarding the report of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, the GCC countries expressed regret at seeing the worsening global food security situation exacerbated by the negative impact of climate change, which disproportionately affects the most vulnerable groups and threatens the resilience of food systems.

The GCC countries pointed out that the Israeli occupation, alongside massacres and acts of genocide, has deliberately engaged in the destruction of agricultural lands, burning crops, and the depletion of marine life. Israeli airstrikes have also destroyed sewage networks, leading to the contamination of groundwater, surface water, and agricultural land, in environmental crimes that make life in Palestinian territories almost impossible.



The GCC countries called for the strengthening and promotion of scientific innovations that enhance sustainable productivity and agricultural production. They also called for efforts to enhance the resilience of ecosystems and improve livelihoods in the face of climate change, emphasizing the need for concerted international efforts to strengthen social protection systems and build sustainable practices.



The GCC countries reaffirmed their commitment to the principles and provisions of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) and the Paris Agreement. In this context, they stressed that these agreements constitute the sole reference for discussing all proposals regarding climate change. They also reiterated their support for international efforts aimed at enhancing food security.