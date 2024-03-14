Qatar Airways Offers 15Kg Additional Baggage Allowance On Doha-Jeddah Flights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Airways, the national carrier of the State of Qatar, will allow an extra 15kg baggage allowance free of charge to passengers flying from Doha to Jeddah and vice versa during the holy month of Ramadan, effective from March 15 to April 10, 2024.

"This initiative reflects Ramdan's giving spirit and facilitates the journey for visitors as well as passengers travelling to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah by accommodating their unique needs during this sacred period. By allowing additional baggage at no extra cost, passengers on Doha-Jeddah route and vice versa can now bring essential items for their spiritual journey and carry gifts for their loved ones with greater ease," the airlines said in its statement.

Recognises the spiritual siginificance of this holy month, Qatar Airways said that it is dedicated to offering seamless and unparalleled travel experiences to passengers. The seven-time winner of Skytrax's“World's Best Airline” award invited passengers from Doha and Jeddah to experience the difference with its world-class services and umatched offerings.

Qatar Airways operates 35 weekly flights to Jeddah onboard its modern fleet and through its award-winning hub, Hamad International Airport. Additionally, the multiple award-winning airline's extensive network covers 10 cities in Saudi Arabia including AlUla, Dammam, Qassim, Jeddah, Medina, Neom, Riyadh, Tabuk, Taif, and Yanbu.

