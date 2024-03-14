Qatar Meteorology Department Warns Of Rain And Thunder For Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Anisha Bijukumar | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar will experience thundery rain associated with strong wind, high sea and poor visibility in the coming two days, said the meteorology department.

This came in the weather forecast for the weekend shared through its social media.

The weather will be cloudy on Friday, March 15, 2024, with chances of scattered rain. The wind will be 8-18KT northeasterly-southeasterly reaching up to 30KT at times. Meanwhile the waves will be 1-3FT reaching up to 9FT at times.

For Saturday, March 16, 2024, the department said that rain and thunder will be experienced in the Northern part of the country. The wind will be northeasterly-northwesterly 5-15KT gusting to 22KT with rain offshore. The waves will be 1-3ft reaching upto 7ft when it rains.

The department urged residents and citizens to follow weather updates through official sources only.