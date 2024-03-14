               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Scattered Rain Expected Tonight, March 14


3/14/2024 2:02:21 PM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Weather inshore tonight until 6 am on Friday will be hazy to misty and partly cloudy with chance of scattered rain at places later, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, it will be hazy and scattered clouds to partly cloudy with chance of scattered rain at times, the report added.

Wind inshore will be northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of up to 3 knot.

Read Also
  • Qatar Meteorology Department warns of rain and thunder for weekend

Offshore, it will be mainly northeasterly to southeasterly at a speed of 3 to 13 knot.

Visibility will be 4 to 9 kilometers.

Sea state inshore will be 1 to 2 feet. Offshore will be 1 to 3 feet.

MENAFN14032024000063011010ID1107978382

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search