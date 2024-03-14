India Blocks Documentary On Pro-Khalistani Nijjar's Killing, Video Featuring SFJ's Pannun Taken Down From X, Youtube

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Social media platforms like YouTube and X have blocked access to the documentary on Khalistani Separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar, which appeared on CBC, a Canada government-funded broadcaster, reported Hindustan Times. The 45-minute-long episode of the 'The Fifth Estate' investigative program of CBC, has been taken down from social media platforms at India's request documentary also featured Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun. The documentary was released on March 8, nearly nine months after the death of Nijjar. The documentary also showed the CCTV footage of the murder of Nijjar, who was a designated terrorist in India action was taken on the video after the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology directed YouTube to restrict its access from India, reported HT referring to CBC's announcement. The video is still available on the platform and can be accessed by anyone living elsewhere in the world was shown in the documentary?-The documentary showed the footage of Nijjar's murder, which took place inside the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in British Columbia (BC), Canada in June last year.

-In the CCTV footage of the murder, Nijjar can be seen driving a pickup truck. He was shot dead after his vehicle was blocked by a white sedan near the parking lot exit gate-The program also included a long interview with SFJ leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun's interview. In January this year, Pannun was allegedly seen issuing threats to PM Modi, ahead of Republic Day celebrations. In a viral video, he could be seen as saying,“I dare Modi, you come to Delhi without your security. If you are a popular leader, come to Delhi on R-Day without security and SFJ (Sikhs For Justice) is going to avenge the assassination of Shaheed Nijjar by raising the Khalistan flag.”The documentary was called 'biased' and 'propaganda' by some Indo-Canadian community members, reported HT.

(More to come)



MENAFN14032024007365015876ID1107978380