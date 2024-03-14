NCP Vs NCP: SC Raps Ajit Pawar-Led Party For Using Sharad Pawar's Picture, Suggests Not Using 'Clock' Symbol

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Supreme Court questioned the Ajit Pawar faction on Thursday as to why it is using rival Sharad Pawar's picture on posters for campaigning when it's a \"different political party now\".\"..you are a different political party now, so why use his (Sharad Pawar's) picture etc.. go with your own identity now...you have chosen not to be with him,\" Justice Surya Kant told Ajit Pawar's faction on Thursday, as per Bar and Bench Supreme Court was hearing the plea filed by National Congress Party (NCP) leader Sharad Pawar-led faction challenging the Election Commission's decision to grant the clock party symbol to Ajit Pawar and recognise his group of MLAs as the \"real NCP\".During the hearing, Advocate Singhvi, appearing on behalf of Sharad Pawar, urged the court to allow Ajit Pawar's faction to \"use anything under the sun except the clock...trumpet and my (Sharad Pawar) picture.\"\"...If they are so confident to win the elections, then let them do that on their own,\" Singhvi was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying READ: NCP Vs NCP: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker dismisses plea to disqualify MLAs of Ajit Pawar's factionReacting to this, Justice Kant directed Ajit Pawar's faction to submit an undertaking in the Supreme Court, saying \"that you will not use the picture and symbol\".The Supreme Court bench of Justices Surya Kant and KV Viswanathan further suggested that the Ajit Pawar group use a symbol other than the 'clock' for elections so that there won't be any confusion READ: Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Ajit Pawar-led NCP to contest on THESE four seats in Maharashtra: ReportIt said it's better to select a symbol \"other than this (clock with Sharad Pawar's picture) and use it for elections\".\"It is now for you to control your workers...when the election comes you need his (Sharad Pawar's) name...and when there are no elections you do not need him...Now since you have an independent identity, you must proceed with that only, Justice Kant was quoted by Bar and Bench as saying.\"We need an uncategorical undertaking from you that there shall be no overlapping in your political party with him,\" the judge further added. He said Ajit Pawar's faction can \"issue a public notice with wide publicity that as far as you are concerned, you are not related to him and how will you be known in politics\".However, the court noted that both the factions \"should come out with public notices that hitherto this is your identity...\".The Supreme Court directed Ajit Pawar's factor to file a reply within two days and serve a copy to the petitioner. The matter was further listed for hearing on March 18 Pawar's faction was officially recognised as the \"real\" Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) by the Election Commission of India. However, the Supreme Court said on Thursday that the Election Commission's order \"has not attained finality and it is challenged before us\".

